Shree Cement share price climbs 4% to hit a 52-week high after Q4 results; should investors buy, sell or hold?

Shree Cement's share price rose 4% to a 52-week high of 31,865.20 on May 15, following its Q4FY25 results. The stock opened at 31,099.45 and peaked at 31,865.20 before trading at 31,695 around 10 AM.

Updated15 May 2025, 10:24 AM IST
Shree Cement share price climbed 4 per cent to hit a 52-week high of 31,865.20 in morning trade on Thursday, May 15, a day after the cement company reported its March quarter (Q4FY25) results. Shree Cement share price opened at 31,099.45 against its previous close of 30,631.90 and jumped 4 per cent to its 52-week high of 31,865.20. Around 10 AM, the cement stock traded 3.5 per cent higher at 31,695.

Shree Cement Q4 results

During market hours on May 14, Shree Cement reported standalone net profit of 556 crore for Q4FY25, falling 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to 662 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations rose over 3.3 per cent to 5,240.15 crore in the quarter under review as compared to 5,072.68 crore in Q4FY24.

The stock closed 1.43 per cent higher at 30631.90 in the previous session after the company announced Q4 results.

Shree Cement share price trend

Shree Cement share price has seen a decent gain of nearly 18 per cent over the last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock has gained nearly 7 per cent in May so far after a 2.5 per cent fall in April.

The stock hit a 52-week low of 23,500.15 on November 12 last year.

Should you buy Shree Cement shares after Q4 results?

Top brokerage firms expressed mixed views on the stock after the March quarter scorecard. However, some of them raised their target prices for the stock.

Nuvama Wealth Management has maintained a 'hold' call on the stock but raised the target price to 30,807 from 27,715 earlier.

Nuvama pointed out that Shree Cement continued to prioritise realisation over volume in Q4FY25.

"Volume edged up nearly 3 per cent YoY while cement realisation improved nearly 4.5 per cent QoQ (compared to industry’s 1.5–2 per cent growth). EBITDA at 1,381 crore beat the consensus estimate by nearly 5 per cent. EBITDA/t stood at 1,404. The company reiterated its guidance of reaching the 80 mtpa capacity by FY28E," said Nuvama.

"Shree Cement’s capex plan would help deliver sustained volume growth while cost efficiency measures shall allow it to maintain cost leadership in the cement industry," Nuvama said.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained a 'neutral' view on the stock, but raised the target price to 29,300 from 28,000 earlier.

"We raise our EBITDA estimates by 5 per cent and 2 per cent for FY26 and FY27, respectively, to factor in better realisation growth. Our EPS estimates increased nearly 12 per cent and 6 per cent for FY25 and FY26, respectively, aided by higher other income. The stock trades fairly at 22 times and 18 times FY26E and FY27E EV/EBITDA, respectively," said Motilal.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities maintained a 'hold' rating on the stock and raised the target price to 30,562 from 30,021 earlier.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

