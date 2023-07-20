Shree Cement share price declines over 2% as government orders an inspection

Shree Cement share price declines over 2% as government orders an inspection2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:57 AM IST
Shree Cement's share price dropped after the Indian government ordered an inspection which, as per reports, may be about alleged tax evasion by the company.
Shree Cement share price declined over 2 per cent in the morning trade on Thursday, a day after the company said the government ordered an inspection of the company. There were reports already claiming that the government had issued inspection orders against the company for alleged tax evasion which the company had denied earlier.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×