MUMBAI: Shares of Shree Cement gained about 3% on Monday after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 57.6% to ₹535.93 crore for the quarter ended March.

The shares gained 1.14% to close at ₹18,955 on the BSE, while the benchmark index Sensex lost 0.26% to close at 31,561.22 points.

The profit was aided by an improved operational performance even as net sales declined 2.1% to ₹3,415.14 crore in Q4.

The cement maker's net profit rose 52.61% to ₹1,535.85 crore on 2.50% increase in net sales to ₹12,868.39 crore in the year ended March . The result was announced after market hours on Friday.

Shree Cement’s cement volumes contracted 5% YoY to 6.9 million tonne. The volume was slightly better than ACC and Ambuja, which reported a volume decline of 12 and 10%, respectively. However, strong pricing in north and central regions and low overheads boosted Ebitda.

“Shree’s cement vol declined for the first time in past 18 years, and utilisation dropped to a two-decade low of 60%. Despite this, robust pricing in the north/central regions, increased trade focus (80% in FY20), benefits of lower energy cost and lean overheads bolstered its unitary EBITDA in FY20 to ₹1,458/MT (+46% YoY) –its best ever and highest in the industry," pointed out an Emkay Global Financial Services report.

Ebitda is earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Shree Cements enjoys a strong foothold in the northern region. To expand its market presence in western and eastern markets, the company has recently raised ₹2,400 crores of equity via a qualified institutional placement (QIP). However, plans for a pan-India expansion will most likely be put on hold in light of the prevailing demand uncertainty.

The company's fuel and power expenses fell 19.84% year-on-year to ₹698.08 crore during the quarter.

The stock, however, appears steeply priced. “Despite ascribing premium valuation for its superior cost leadership and profitability margin and strong capex management, the stock price offers no upside," said the Emkay report.

Motilal Oswal also said, "The stock trades at 14.4x FY22E EV/EBITDA, which does not offer much upside in our view."

Shree Cement also produces and sells power under the name Shree Power and Shree Mega Power.





Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated