Shree Cement Q4 results: Net profit falls 16% to ₹556 crore, declares dividend of ₹60

Shree Cement Q4 results: The company reported standalone net profit of 556 crore for the period, marking a 16 per cent drop compared to 662 crore same period a year ago.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 May 2025, 03:05 PM IST
Shree Cements Q4 results: Net profit falls 16% to ₹556 crore, revenue at ₹5,240 crore.

Shree Cement, on Wednesday, announced financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. Shree Cement share price was trading 1.43 per cent higher at 30,575 per share on May 14.

Shree Cement reported standalone net profit of 556 crore for the period, marking a 16 per cent drop compared to 662 crore same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose over 3.3 per cent to 5240.15 crore in the March quarter, as compared to 5072.68 last year same period.

Shree Cement EBITDA and dividend

The company’s EBITDA for the quarter grew 4.1% year-on-year, reaching 1,381 crore. The EBITDA margin increased by 20 basis points year-over-year, rising to 26.36% from 26.17%.

Shree Cement has announced a dividend of 60 per share, on top of the 50 per share declared in February of the previous year. “The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a final dividend of 60 per share, in addition to interim dividend of 50 per share for the year 2024-25 declared in January, 2025. The final dividend shall be subject to approval of members in the next Annual General Meeting,” the company said in a release on May 14.

The company reported cement and clinker sales of 9.84 million tonnes in the March quarter, marking its highest-ever quarterly volume.

“We are pleased to report a strong finish to FY25, with growth across key financial metrics. Our continued focus on premium products and operational efficiency has enabled us to deliver improved profitability. As we move into FY6, we remain optimistic about improved cement demand and will therefore continue to drive our strategic initiatives of premiumization, geo-mix and cost optimization. We remain committed to growth, sustainability, and value creation for our stakeholders," said Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

