Shree Ganesh Biotech India to consider bonus shares issue, stock surges

Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Limited is a Kolkata based Company mainly engaged in the trading of seeds and bhushi. It is engaged in the business of production, processing and marketing of high quality hybrid seeds for different crops like corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy, grain sorghum, etc. The stock is up just 7% in the last one year whereas it has declined more than 8% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.