Shree OSFM E-Mobility makes muted debut, lists at IPO price
Shree OSFM E-Mobility made a muted debut today, on December 21, 2023, as it got listed at the issue price of ₹65 apiece. The company is engaged in providing employee transportation services to large MNCs with a presence across major cities in India.
Shree OSFM E-Mobility made a muted debut today, on December 21, 2023, as it got listed at the issue price of ₹65 apiece. However, the shares jumped to ₹68.25 apiece within minutes of hitting the secondary market, indicating a premium of 5% over the issue price.
