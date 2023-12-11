Hello User
Shree OSFM IPO: Check issue date, price band, GMP and other details

Vaamanaa Sethi

  • The company aims to raise over 24.60 crore from the upcoming public offer.

Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO to open for bidding on December 14 and will close on December 18

Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO will open for subscription on December 14 and will close on December 18. The company aims to raise over 24.60 crore from the upcoming public offer.

Established in 2006, Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited, formerly recognized as Om Sai Fleet Management (India) Private Limited, specializes in delivering employee transportation services to prominent multinational corporations (MNCs) with a widespread presence in major cities throughout India.

The company has offices in 42 sites in cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Shree OSFM E-Mobility's clientele includes JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Capgemini, Accenture, etc.

The company has announced a price band of 65 per share for its IPO. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 37.84 lakh shares. Mr. Ramnath Chandar Patil and Mr. Nitin Bhagirath Shanbhag are the promoters of the company.

Around 50% of the net offer is reserved for retail investors. The minimum lot size for an application is 2000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 130,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (4,000 shares) amounting to 260,000.

Meanwhile, shares of Shree OSFM E-Mobility have become available in grey market, however, the shares are currently trading at a premium of 0.

Important details of Shree OSFM IPO –

Shree OSFM IPO date - The public issue will for subscription on December 14 and will close on December 18

Shree OSFM IPO price band - The company has fixed a price band of 65 per share.

Shree OSFM IPO size - It is a fixed price issue of 24.60 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 37.84 lakh shares.

Shree OSFM IPO allotment date - The allotment for the Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Shree OSFM IPO registrar - First Overseas Capital Limited is the book running lead manager of the Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO is Bhh Securities.

Shree OSFM IPO listing date - Shree OSFM E-Mobility IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, December 21, 2023.

