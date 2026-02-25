Shree Ram Twistex IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP jumps to 13%! Issue booked 2.26x so far — Should you apply?

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Day 3 LIVE: Shree Ram Twistex's initial public offering (IPO) entered its third and last day of bidding on Wednesday, February 25, looking to raise ₹110.24 crore. The offer was booked 75% as of the second day.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.06 crore equity shares. The company plans to use these funds for the establishment of a 6.1 MW and 4.2MW solar plants, repayment of certain borrowings, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The price band for Shree Ram Twistex IPO has been fixed at ₹95 to ₹104 per share. The minimum lot size is 144 shares.

The IPO had opened for subscription on February 23. The allotment is expected to be finalised on February 26, 2026. Meanwhile, Shree Ram Twistex shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange of India, with a tentative listing date of March 2, 2026.

Interactive Financial Services is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, and Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP today

Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP today jumped to ₹13.5 per share. This means that shares of Shree Ram Twistex were trading at ₹117.5, a premium of 12.98% as against the offer price of ₹104.

This is the highest GMP for the offer so far.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Shree Ram Twistex IPO.