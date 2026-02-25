Shree Ram Twistex IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP jumps to 13%! Issue booked 2.26x so far — Should you apply?

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Day 3 LIVE: Shree Ram Twistex's initial public offering (IPO) entered its third and last day of bidding on Wednesday, February 25, looking to raise ₹110.24 crore. The offer was booked 75% as of the second day.
Shree Ram Twistex IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.06 crore equity shares. The company plans to use these funds for the establishment of a 6.1 MW and 4.2MW solar plants, repayment of certain borrowings, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
The price band for Shree Ram Twistex IPO has been fixed at ₹95 to ₹104 per share. The minimum lot size is 144 shares.
The IPO had opened for subscription on February 23. The allotment is expected to be finalised on February 26, 2026. Meanwhile, Shree Ram Twistex shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange of India, with a tentative listing date of March 2, 2026.
Interactive Financial Services is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, and Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar.
Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP today jumped to ₹13.5 per share. This means that shares of Shree Ram Twistex were trading at ₹117.5, a premium of 12.98% as against the offer price of ₹104.
This is the highest GMP for the offer so far.
Shree Ram Twistex is showing improving margins and strong earnings momentum, supported by its shift to captive green energy.
However, the IPO valuation at around 29x-30x P/E already factors in most of the future growth.
Compared to cheaper listed peers, near-term upside looks limited. Overall, it is suitable only for high-risk, long-term investors, Avoid for investors seeking listing gains or safe, value-based entries. The IPO appears fully priced to overvalued, leaving little "margin of safety" for retail investors.
— Swastika Investmart
Shree Ram Twistex IPO sailed through on the final day of bidding amid strong NII and retail demand. QIB segment did not see any bids so far. NII was subscribed 6.86 times and retail investors segment was booked 5.57 times.
Shree Ram Twistex IPO has opened for final day of bidding today. Investors can apply for the offer till 5 pm. The issue was booked 75% at the end of the second day, with NII and retail portions fully booked. QIB segment did not see any bids yet.
The offer was booked 75% as of the second day. The retail portion was subscribed 3.46 times, NII quota 2.70 times and the QIB segment nil.