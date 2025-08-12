Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: From subscription information to financials, here are 10 key things to know from the RHP

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: From subscription information to financials, here are 10 key things investors must know from the RHP before subscribing

1. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: key dates and allotment details Shreeji Shipping Global's initial public offering (IPO) begins subscriptions on August 19, 2025, and ends on August 21, 2025. The allotment for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is expected to be completed on August 22, 2025.

2. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO; Issue size Shreeji Shipping Global IPO has a book build of ₹410.71 crores. The issue is totally a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares worth ₹410.71 crore.

3. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Price band The Shreeji Shipping Global IPO price band is set from ₹240.00 to ₹252.00 per share.

4. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: subscription details and lot size The lot size for an application is 58. Considering lot size and price band, the minimum investment for retail is ₹13,920 (58 shares). The lot size investment for small NII is 14 lots (812 shares) worth ₹2,04,624, while for big NII it is 69 lots (4,002 shares) for ₹10,08,504.

5. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: listing details Shreeji Shipping Global IPO will list on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of August 26, 2025.

6. Shreeji Shipping Global-About Shreeji Shipping Global Limited, founded in 1995, is a shipping and logistics firm focused on dry-bulk cargo. Shreeji Shipping Global specializes in non-major ports and jetties, particularly along India's west coast and in Sri Lanka.

The company has served more than 20 ports and jetties, including Kandla, Navlakhi, Magdalla, Bhavnagar, Bedi, Dharmatar, and Puttalam.

7 Shreeji Shipping Global IPO—Promoters The promoters of the company are Ashok Kumar Haridas Lal and Jitendra Haridas Lal.

8. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Financials Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd.'s revenue fell by 17%, but profit after tax (PAT) increased by 13% during the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024.

9. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: registrar and lead managers Elara Capital (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. are the book running lead managers, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar.

10. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Key Risks Shreeji Shipping Global derives a significant portion of its revenue from operations from top ten customers, with our single largest customer contributing more than 17.39% of its revenue from operations in the six-month period ended September 30, 2024. Loss of any of these customers or a reduction in purchases by any of them could adversely affect its business, results of operations, and financial condition.