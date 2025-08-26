Shreeji Shipping Global share price falls 4% after making stock market debut.

Shreeji Shipping Global share price fell over 4 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after listing on both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At 11:35 am, the Shreeji Shipping Global shares were trading at ₹261 apiece on NSE on August 26, as compared to opening price of ₹270. Meanwhile, on BSE, the stock was trading at ₹261.10.

Shreeji Shipping Global shares had a modest debut on the Indian stock market. On Tuesday, the stock listed at ₹271.85 on the BSE, marking a gain of nearly 8 per cent over its IPO price of ₹252 per share.

On the NSE, the shares opened at ₹270 each, representing a 7.14 per cent premium to the IPO price. The company commenced trading with a market capitalization of over ₹4,428.93 crore.

“The Indian Shipping and Logistics company, Shreeji Shipping Ltd., successfully listed its IPO on the stock exchange on August 26, 2025. The share price opened up nearly 7% from the issue price of ₹252. Shreeji is a well established integrated shipping and logistics company, with over 30 years of experience, and retains a significant market share of minor ports on the west coast of India. The Shreeji business model, strategically designed around asset ownership and operational control, combined with the company's 376 earth-moving machines, and 83 ships, provides competitive moats for the companies activities. As Shreeji enjoys an established market position, rising margins, and the potential for growth, the firm is a strategic exposure for investors looking for the logistics transformation story in India which should still have a long tail. SREJ offers investors long-term exposure to the growth of Logistics in India, and the upside potential on future AI integrations and current succession plans,” said brokerage firm Master Capital Services.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO details Shreeji Shipping Global’s IPO was open for subscription from August 19 to 21 and witnessed strong investor interest, being subscribed over 58 times during the three-day bidding period.

The company fixed the price band at ₹240–252 per share, with a minimum bid of 58 shares per lot and in multiples thereafter.

The IPO consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 1.63 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

From the funds raised, the company plans to utilize ₹251.2 crore to purchase supramax category dry bulk carriers in the secondary market and ₹23 crore for debt repayment.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.