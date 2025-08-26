Shreeji Shipping Global shares make moderate debut, list at 8% premium over IPO price

Shreeji Shipping Global share price made a moderate debut on Indian stock market. The shares listed at at ₹271.85 on the BSE on Tuesday, August 26, reflecting a premium of nearly 8 per cent over the IPO price of ₹252 apiece.

