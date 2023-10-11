Shreyas Shipping delisting: Counter offer period begins today at ₹400 per share, ends on October 17
Shreyas Shipping delisting bidding period starts at ₹400 per share. Transworld Holdings makes counteroffer at ₹400 per share.
Shreyas Shipping delisting: The counter offer bidding period for Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd's public shareholders to bid their shares as part of the delisting process started on Wednesday, October 11, and ends on Tuesday, October 17. Shreyas Shipping's promoter, Transworld Holdings, made a counteroffer at ₹400 per share.
