Shreyas Shipping & Logistics receives BSE, NSE nod to delist shares; indicative price at ₹338 per share2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics share delisting was approved by the board of directors on May 24, 2023 and by company shareholders vide special resolution on July 03, 2023.
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics (SSL), the Indian subsidiary of Transworld Holdings Ltd (THL), has received in-principle approval for the proposed delisting of its shares from both the stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.
