Shreyas Shipping & Logistics (SSL), the Indian subsidiary of Transworld Holdings Ltd (THL), has received in-principle approval for the proposed delisting of its shares from both the stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.

The proposed delisting was approved by the board of directors on May 24, 2023 and by shareholders of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics vide special resolution on July 03, 2023.

The floor price for the delisting of shares, as per regulations, has been determined at ₹292 per share, while Transworld Holdings has provided its intention to acquire shares of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics at an indicative price of ₹338 apiece.

This price is 11.33% lower than Thursday’s closing of ₹381.20 per share on the BSE.

“Transworld Group continues its efforts to simplify the group structure. This proposed transaction is fully aligned with the robust strategy pursued over the years. It will transform the Group's credit profile while offering a fair exit price to minority shareholders. Provided it can be completed at a price that balances the needs of all stakeholders, it has the potential to fundamentally reposition our business for the future," said Sivaswamy Ramakrishnan, Chairman of the Transworld Group.

NovaaOne Capital Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the manager to the offer to THL on the delisting process. JSA Advocates & Solicitors are acting as legal advisors in connection with the Offer.

At present, THL along with its affiliates holds 70.44% of the paid-up equity share capital of SSL.

As per the regulations, SSL can be delisted by acquisition of equity shares of SSL if the same would result in post-offer shareholding of THL and its affiliates in SSL being at least 90.0% of the total equity shares issued by SSL and satisfaction of certain other applicable regulatory conditions.

The proposed delisting is now subject to satisfaction of the Minimum Tender Condition, and other regulatory approvals. If consummated, the purchase of the equity shares of SSL will be carried out in accordance with the Delisting Regulations at a price to be determined through the reverse book building process, the company said in a release.

THL shall have the sole discretion to accept or reject the price discovered pursuant to the book building process including other rights and obligations in terms of the Delisting Regulations, it added.

The coastal shipping company Shreyas Shipping & Logistics is engaged in owning and chartering container and bulk vessels.