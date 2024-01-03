Shri Balaji Valve Components lists at ₹190, premium of 90% to IPO price
Shri Balaji Valve Components is engaged in the business of manufacturing ready-to-assemble valve components catering to the manufacturing of the valves.
Shri Balaji Valve Components share price made a strong debut on the bourses today, January 03, 2024, as the stock got listed at ₹190 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 90% to the issue price of ₹100. The stock surged further to hit an intraday high of ₹199.50 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started