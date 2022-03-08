OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Shriram City declares interim dividend of 27, fixes record date
Listen to this article

Shriram City Union Finance announced that its board of directors at their meeting held on Tuesday, among other items have inter alia declared 2nd interim dividend of 27/- (i.e. 270%) per equity share of around 10/- each for the financial year 2021-2022.

The company's board has fixed March 17, 2022, being the record date for payment of 2nd interim dividend subject to deduction of tax at source, if any, to the eligible shareholders.

“The 2nd interim dividend shall be paid/despatched on or before March 25, 2022. The is in addition to the interim dividend of around 10/- per equity share of ~ I 0/- each for the financial year 2021-2022 declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on October 27, 2021 and paid to eligible shareholders on November 24, 2021," Shriram City added.

Shares of Shriram City Union Finance have declined over 21% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, whereas the stock is down more than 4% in a year's period. Shriram City Union Finance is among India's leading NBFC which offers loans such as personal, business, bike, gold loans and fixed deposit. 

MINT PREMIUM See All

The company reported 6% rise in consolidated net profit at 322 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as compared to 304 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company had said it registered the highest ever lending performance in the quarter under review with disbursements of 8,398 crore and the collection efficiency was in excess of 100%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout