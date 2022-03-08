Shriram City Union Finance announced that its board of directors at their meeting held on Tuesday, among other items have inter alia declared 2nd interim dividend of ₹27/- (i.e. 270%) per equity share of around 10/- each for the financial year 2021-2022.

The company's board has fixed March 17, 2022, being the record date for payment of 2nd interim dividend subject to deduction of tax at source, if any, to the eligible shareholders.

“The 2nd interim dividend shall be paid/despatched on or before March 25, 2022. The is in addition to the interim dividend of around 10/- per equity share of ~ I 0/- each for the financial year 2021-2022 declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on October 27, 2021 and paid to eligible shareholders on November 24, 2021," Shriram City added.

Shares of Shriram City Union Finance have declined over 21% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, whereas the stock is down more than 4% in a year's period. Shriram City Union Finance is among India's leading NBFC which offers loans such as personal, business, bike, gold loans and fixed deposit.

The company reported 6% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹322 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as compared to ₹304 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company had said it registered the highest ever lending performance in the quarter under review with disbursements of ₹8,398 crore and the collection efficiency was in excess of 100%.

