Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Shriram City declares interim dividend of 27, fixes record date

Shriram City declares interim dividend of 27, fixes record date

Shriram City shares down 21% in 2022 so far
1 min read . 01:48 PM IST Livemint

  • The company's board has fixed March 17, 2022, being the record date for payment of 2nd interim dividend

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shriram City Union Finance announced that its board of directors at their meeting held on Tuesday, among other items have inter alia declared 2nd interim dividend of 27/- (i.e. 270%) per equity share of around 10/- each for the financial year 2021-2022.

Shriram City Union Finance announced that its board of directors at their meeting held on Tuesday, among other items have inter alia declared 2nd interim dividend of 27/- (i.e. 270%) per equity share of around 10/- each for the financial year 2021-2022.

The company's board has fixed March 17, 2022, being the record date for payment of 2nd interim dividend subject to deduction of tax at source, if any, to the eligible shareholders.

The company's board has fixed March 17, 2022, being the record date for payment of 2nd interim dividend subject to deduction of tax at source, if any, to the eligible shareholders.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“The 2nd interim dividend shall be paid/despatched on or before March 25, 2022. The is in addition to the interim dividend of around 10/- per equity share of ~ I 0/- each for the financial year 2021-2022 declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on October 27, 2021 and paid to eligible shareholders on November 24, 2021," Shriram City added.

Shares of Shriram City Union Finance have declined over 21% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, whereas the stock is down more than 4% in a year's period. Shriram City Union Finance is among India's leading NBFC which offers loans such as personal, business, bike, gold loans and fixed deposit. 

The company reported 6% rise in consolidated net profit at 322 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as compared to 304 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company had said it registered the highest ever lending performance in the quarter under review with disbursements of 8,398 crore and the collection efficiency was in excess of 100%.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!