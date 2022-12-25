Shriram Finance declares 15 per share dividend, record date fixed

On Saturday, the company said in a stock exchange filing that “we inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. December 24, 2022 inter-alia: 1. Declared an interim dividend of 150% i.e. Rs.15/- per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2022-23, subject to deduction of tax at source, if any, to be paid to those members whose name appears in the Register of Members of the Company as on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 being the Record Date, for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend payout will be made to eligible shareholders on or after Wednesday, January 18, 2023. 2. Reviewed and approved higher amount(s) for periodical resource mobilisation plan (upto January 31, 2023) including issuance of securities viz. redeemable nonconvertible debentures ('NCDs')/subordinated debentures, bonds on private placement basis in tranches or any other methods of borrowing in onshore/offshore market for the purpose of business of the Company to fund the increased credit demand consequent upon merger of erstwhile Shriram City Union Finance Limited into the Company. 3. Approved issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures, bonds or any other structured/hybrid debt securities on private placement basis for purpose of business of the Company upto Rs.35,000 crores, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 4. Approved Postal Ballot Notice for seeking shareholders’ approval inter-alia for appointment of new independent directors, appointment of new Managing Director & CEO, re-designation of Vice Chairman & Managing Director as Executive Vice Chairman, payment/revision of remuneration to whole-time directors of the Company, issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis upto Rs.35,000 crores, creation of security in connection with the borrowings by the Board for the purpose of business of the Company upto Rs.2,37,500 crores, etc."