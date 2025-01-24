Shriram Finance dividend: NBFC declares second interim dividend for FY25 of ₹2.5/share; Record date fixed

Shriram Finance's standalone net profit rose 96.32% in the Oct-Dec quarter to 3,569.76 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of 2.5 per share, check details of the issue.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published24 Jan 2025, 06:41 PM IST
Shriram Finance announced an interim dividend along with its third-quarter results on January 24,

Shriram Finance dividend: The Non-banking financial services (NBFC) firm, Shriram Finance Ltd, announced its second interim dividend issue for the financial year 2024-25, at 2.50 per equity share of a face value of 2 apiece fully paid up, according to an exchange filling on Friday, January 24. 

The company “declared second interim dividend of 125% i.e. Rs.2.50/- per equity share of face value Rs.2/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to deduction of tax at source,” according to the BSE filling.

This means every eligible shareholder will get 2.50 per equity share of face value 2 held, after fulfilling the set criteria.

The company also disclosed that the record date for the interim dividend issue will be set as Friday, January 31, 2025, while the second interim dividend payout will be made for the shareholders on or before Saturday, February 22, according to the filling data. 

Shriram Finance Q3 results

Shriram Finance's standalone net profit rose 96.32 per cent in the October to December quarter to 3,569.76 crore, compared to 1,818.33 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The non-banking lender's net interest income rose 13.81 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 5,589.58 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 4,910.99 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total Assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2024, increased 18.78 per cent to over 2.54 lakh crore, compared to 2.14 lakh crore a year ago. 

Shriram Finance share price

Shriram Finance Limited's shares closed 0.53 per cent lower at 527.35 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 530.15 at the previous market close. The company announced the dividend issue and third-quarter results at the afternoon session of the trading day.

Shares hit their 52-week high at 730.43 on September 27, 2024, while the 52-week high level was at 438.83 on June 4, 2024, according to data collected from BSE. As of January 24, 2025, the market capitalisation of the Shriram Finance shares stands at 99,157.30 crore.

The company has generated nearly 148 per cent returns in the last five years and almost 14 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, the shares are trading 10.12 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 06:41 PM IST
