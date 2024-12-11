Shriram Finance Ltd. completed the sale of its housing finance subsidiary to Warburg Pincus affiliate on Wednesday, December 11, for ₹3,929 crore. The flagship company of the Shriram group sold its entire 84.44 per cent shareholding on a fully diluted basis. With the completion of the stake sale, Shriram Housing Finance has ceased to be a subsidiary of Shriram Finance.

"The sale of Shriram Finance's stake in Shriram Housing Finance is done to Warburg Pincus’ affiliate - Mango Crest Investment Ltd.," said Shriram Finance in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday. “The company has today transferred 308,111,107 equity shares of SHFL to the Purchaser for a consideration of ₹39,29,03,28,364.64,” it added.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of this transaction and extend our heartfelt best wishes to the team as they embark on this new chapter under Warburg Pincus. We are confident that the team will continue to drive success through financial inclusion and affordable housing for individuals. We look forward to seeing it scale to greater heights under the stewardship of Warburg Pincus,” said Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman of Shriram Finance.

The sale aligns with Shriram Finance’s strategic priorities, allowing it to sharpen its focus on its core business segments and growth areas. “This transition underscores Shriram Finance's commitment to creating value for its stakeholders while fostering long-term sustainability,” said the company in its regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.