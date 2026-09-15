Shriram Finance, Hindustan Aeronautics, Siemens Energy shares fall nearly 4%, among top Nifty 100 laggards

Nifty 100 action: Shares of Shriram Finance, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Siemens Energy India Limited remained under pressure during Tuesday's intraday trading session. With Tuesday’s decline, these three stocks emerged as the top Nifty 100 laggards.

These stocks are facing pressure due to profit booking combined with weak stock market sentiment because of rising oil prices driven by the US-Iran conflict and US Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Solar Industries India Limited, CG Power, BEL, Grasim Industries and Lodha Developers, were also among the top losers of the index. Nifty 100 was down by 0.50% at 24,418.00 points. HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, LTM Limited, etc were among the top Nifty 100 gainers.

Shriram Finance share price today Shares of Shriram Finance Limited were trading 3.5% lower at ₹992.4 per share on NSE with a market capitalisation of ₹2,33,651.27 crore (total Mcap) at 1 pm. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹1,044.90 per share and an intraday low of ₹988 per share.

The NBFC stock has declined 11.5% in one month and around 2.64% in 2026 so far. The stock has delivered close to 59.19% returns in one year.

The recent decline in Shriram Finance share price has come as investors continued to book profit ahead of investors' meet. Recently, the company approved the allotment of 61,491 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each fully paid-up to 65 employees of the company who exercised the fresh stock options.

HAL share price today Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were trading 3.06% lower at ₹4,756.6 per share on NSE with a market capitalisation of ₹3,18,002.51 crore at 12:00 pm on Tuesday. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹4,940 per share and an intraday low of ₹4,725 per share.

The defence PSU stock has declined around 5.47% in one month. But it has delivered around 8.12% return in 2026 so far.

The weakness in HAL stock during Tuesday’s trading session appeared more to be a correction after HAL’s rally last week. HAL stock showcased bullish trend last week after Bengaluru-headquartered defence player received approval from Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) for the procurement of Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH).

Siemens Energy India share price today Siemens Energy stock was trading 2.84% lower at ₹3091.5 per share on NSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,10,098.22 crore at 12:10 pm on Tuesday. The energy stock had touched an intraday high of ₹3,200 per share and an intraday low of ₹3,086 per share during the trading session.