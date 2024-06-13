Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 13 2024 15:59:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.50 0.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 843.90 0.57%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 482.40 1.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.95 -0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 985.75 -0.29%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Shriram Finance market capitalisation crosses 1 lakh crore mark; stock jumps 4%
BackBack

Shriram Finance market capitalisation crosses ₹1 lakh crore mark; stock jumps 4%

Vaamanaa Sethi

Since becoming a Nifty 50 constituent in March this year, Shriram Finance stock has risen 13 per cent. Overall, the shares have gained 30 per cent in 2024.

Shriram Finance surpassed Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Shree Cement in market capitalisation ranking on June 13. (Pixabay)Premium
Shriram Finance surpassed Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Shree Cement in market capitalisation ranking on June 13. (Pixabay)

The stock price of Shriram Finance Ltd, the latest addition to the Nifty 50 index, surged over 4 per cent on Thursday to reach an all-time high of 2,679. This milestone pushed the company's overall market capitalisation past the 1 lakh crore mark.

The company surpassed Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Shree Cement in market capitalisation ranking.

Since becoming a Nifty 50 constituent on March 28, 2024, the stock has risen 13 per cent. Overall, the shares have gained 30 per cent in 2024. The stock is also on a seven-day winning streak, during which it has climbed 18 per cent, recovering all losses from the June 4 trading session.

Also read: Saksoft share price jumps 17% as company acquires Augmento Labs

Shriram Finance had a total market capitalisation of 96,789.2 crore at the time of publishing this report, according to BSE.

Shriram Finance shares are currently trading 4.3 per cent higher at 2,680, making it one of the best-performing stocks on the Nifty since the decline observed on June 4, the day the Lok Sabha election results were declared.

The company reported consolidated sales of 9,918.3 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, reflecting a 6.58 per cent increase from the previous quarter's 9,305.75 crore and a 24.29 per cent rise from the year-ago quarter's 7,979.75 crore.

The net profit for the latest quarter was 2,008.8 crore, marking a 56.3 per cent increase compared to the same quarter a year earlier. 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Jun 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue