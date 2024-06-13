Shriram Finance market capitalisation crosses ₹1 lakh crore mark; stock jumps 4%
Since becoming a Nifty 50 constituent in March this year, Shriram Finance stock has risen 13 per cent. Overall, the shares have gained 30 per cent in 2024.
The stock price of Shriram Finance Ltd, the latest addition to the Nifty 50 index, surged over 4 per cent on Thursday to reach an all-time high of ₹2,679. This milestone pushed the company's overall market capitalisation past the ₹1 lakh crore mark.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started