Up 146% in 3 years: Can this top NBFC stock keep its momentum going? | Stock Market News

Up 146% in 3 years: Can this top NBFC stock keep its momentum going?
Jitendra Parashar 6 min read 16 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
SummaryAfter a successful merger, Shriram Finance has established its position among India’s top retail-focused NBFC lenders. While its financial health is strong, investors should watch for potential risks linked to economic cycles and interest rates.
Shriram Finance Ltd, which was included in the Nifty 50 a few months ago, continues to maintain its strong upward trajectory, outperforming the broader market by a wide margin this year. The shares of this non-banking financial company (NBFC) have surged by nearly 146% over the last three years, against an increase of about 46% in the NSE benchmark index.
