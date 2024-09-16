Up 146% in 3 years: Can this top NBFC stock keep its momentum going?

The company’s return on equity (RoE) improved to 15.6% in the last fiscal year from 14.8% in the year prior. For long-term investors, this metric is important as it reflects how well a company is using shareholders’ equity to generate profits. Similarly, Shriram Finance’s net profit for 2023-24 stood firm at ₹7,190 crore, up 20.3%. This solid growth in its bottom line, combined with its effective cost-reduction efforts, strengthens its position as one of the top NBFCs in India.