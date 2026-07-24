Shriram Finance Q1 results: Net profit jumps 60% YoY to ₹3,447 crore

Shriram Finance Q1 results: Shriram Finance on Friday, 24 July, reported a 60% year-on-year growth in its Q1FY27 standalone net profit at ₹3,447 crore as against ₹2,156 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net interest income (NII) stood at ₹7,712 crore, which was up 33.6% from ₹5,773 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.
In an exchange filing, Shriram Finance said its total Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 15.26% year-on-year to ₹3,13,798.39 crore as of 30 June, compared with ₹2,72,249.01 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, AUM increased from ₹3,02,273.75 crore as of 31 March 2026, reflecting continued growth in its lending portfolio.
Shriram Finance's asset quality remained broadly stable during the June quarter, with Gross NPA (Stage 3 assets) edging up to 4.64% from 4.58% in the March quarter. Net NPA remained unchanged on a sequential basis at 2.33%.
Loan losses and provisions increased to ₹1,463 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹1,409 crore in the preceding quarter.
On the profitability front, Return on Assets (RoA) improved to 3.93%, up from 2.76% in the year-ago period. However, Return on Equity (RoE) moderated to 12.76%, compared with 18.73% in the March quarter and 14.69% in the corresponding quarter last year.
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