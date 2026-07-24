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Shriram Finance Q1 results: Net profit jumps 60% YoY to ₹3,447 crore

Shriram Finance Q1 results: In Q1FY27, Shriram Finance's standalone net profit surged 60% YoY to 3,447 crore. Net interest income rose 33.6% to 7,712 crore, and Assets Under Management reached 3,13,798.39 crore, marking a 15.26% increase. Gross NPA slightly increased to 4.64%.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published24 Jul 2026, 02:00 PM IST
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Shriram Finance Q1 results: Net profit jumps 60% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,447 crore
Shriram Finance Q1 results: Net profit jumps 60% YoY to ₹3,447 crore
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Shriram Finance Q1 results: Shriram Finance on Friday, 24 July, reported a 60% year-on-year growth in its Q1FY27 standalone net profit at 3,447 crore as against 2,156 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net interest income (NII) stood at 7,712 crore, which was up 33.6% from 5,773 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

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In an exchange filing, Shriram Finance said its total Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 15.26% year-on-year to 3,13,798.39 crore as of 30 June, compared with 2,72,249.01 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, AUM increased from 3,02,273.75 crore as of 31 March 2026, reflecting continued growth in its lending portfolio.

Shriram Finance's asset quality remained broadly stable during the June quarter, with Gross NPA (Stage 3 assets) edging up to 4.64% from 4.58% in the March quarter. Net NPA remained unchanged on a sequential basis at 2.33%.

Loan losses and provisions increased to 1,463 crore during the quarter, compared with 1,409 crore in the preceding quarter.

On the profitability front, Return on Assets (RoA) improved to 3.93%, up from 2.76% in the year-ago period. However, Return on Equity (RoE) moderated to 12.76%, compared with 18.73% in the March quarter and 14.69% in the corresponding quarter last year.

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(more to come)

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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