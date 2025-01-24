Shriram Finance Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Shriram Finance will announce its Q3 results today. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) is expected to report a decent set of numbers in the third quarter of FY25. Shriram Finance is estimated to see strong year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit and net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended December 2025. Healthy disbursement growth is expected to drive steady Asset Under Management (AUM) growth, while margins are likely to remain steady with a slight negative bias. The company’s credit costs in Q3FY25 may remain under control, and asset quality is estimated to remain broadly steady. Shriram Finance’s management commentaries on loan growth in commercial vehicle (CV) and on asset quality in two-wheelers and personal loan segments are the key monitorables, analysts said. Stay tuned to our Shriram Finance Q3 Results 2025 Live Blog for the latest updates.
Shriram Finance Q3 Results Live: Shriram Finance share price traded 1.25% higher at ₹536.80 apiece on the BSE around 11.45 am on Friday, January 24. The company is slated to post its Q3 results later in the day.
Shriram Finance Q3 Results Live: Shriram Finance revenue is seen at ₹5960 crore, up 14% YoY and 4% QoQ. Meanwhile, profit is seen growing by 16% YoY and 2% QoQ to ₹2100 crore in Q3 FY25, according to Nuvama's estimates.
Shriram Finance Q3 Results Live: The non-banking financial company (NBFC) Shriram Finance will announce its earnings for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 24.