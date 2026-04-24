Shriram Finance Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 41% to ₹3,014 crore YoY, final dividend of ₹6/share recommended

Shriram Finance Q4 Results: Shriram Finance on Friday, April 24, reported a 41% rise in its standalone net profit for the quarter ending in March, reaching ₹3,014 crore, up from ₹2,139 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q4FY26 grew 21% to ₹6,751 crore, up from ₹5,566 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, reflecting steady growth in its core lending business.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, NII increased by 14.09% year-over-year, reaching ₹26,051.44 crore, compared to ₹22,835.09 crore in FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) rose by 20.87% to ₹9,998.15 crore, up from ₹8,271.61 crore in the prior year, excluding a one-time gain of ₹1,489.39 crore from divesting its stake in Shriram Housing Finance.

When this exceptional gain is included, PAT for FY25 was reported at ₹9,761 crore, reflecting a more modest increase in the latest fiscal year. Basic earnings per share (EPS) saw a 20.80% year-over-year rise to ₹53.15, compared to ₹44.00 on a similar basis (excluding the exceptional item). However, when accounting for the one-time gain, EPS grew by 2.37% from ₹51.92 the year before.

As of March 31, 2026, Total Assets under Management (AUM) rose by 15% to reach ₹302,274 crore, compared to ₹263,190 crore on March 31, 2025, and ₹291,709 crore as of December 31, 2025.

The basic earnings per share surged by 41% to ₹16.02, compared to ₹11.38 reported during the same period last year.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) proposed a final dividend of ₹6 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The board of Shriram Finance has set Friday, July 3, 2026, as the record date to identify eligible shareholders for the dividend payment.

The dividend mentioned above is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹4.80 per equity share that was distributed to investors on November 17, 2025. Consequently, the overall dividend for the fiscal year 2025-26 amounted to ₹10.80 per share.

Shriram Finance share price today Shriram Finance share price today closed 0.63% higher on the BSE at ₹1,016, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,030.65 per share, and an intraday low of ₹983.60.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said Shriram Finance has seen some post-results volatility but has managed to hold its key 10-, 20-, and 50-day EMA cluster around the ₹1,010 zone, signalling strong demand support.

He noted that the price action reflects resilience, with buyers consistently defending these crucial moving averages despite near-term fluctuations. The chart structure is gradually shaping into a bullish cup-and-handle pattern, indicating potential continuation of the prevailing uptrend.

According to Jain, the ongoing consolidation near highs suggests accumulation rather than distribution. A decisive breakout above ₹1,045 could trigger fresh momentum, opening the path towards ₹1,120. The EMA cluster near ₹1,010 remains a critical support and the key invalidation level for this bullish setup.