Shriram Finance share price gains over 4% on Nifty 50 inclusion; Jio Finance up 3%, UPL shares down 1%
Jio Financial Services shares also jumped more than 3% on inclusion in the Nifty Next 50 index. The estimated inflows in Jio Finance shares is $89 million.
Shriram Finance share price rallied over 4% in early trade on Thursday as the stock will replace UPL in the Nifty 50 index with effect from March 28. UPL shares declined more than 1% after the announcement.
