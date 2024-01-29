Shriram Finance share price hits record high on strong Q3; should you buy?
Shares of Shriram Finance jumped over 6 percent to their record high on Monday on the back of strong show in the quarter ended December (Q3FY24). Moreover, positive reviews by various brokerages post the results also aided the sentiment.
Shares of Shriram Finance jumped over 6 percent to their record high on Monday on the back of strong show in the quarter ended December (Q3FY24). Moreover, positive reviews by various brokerages post the results also aided the sentiment.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started