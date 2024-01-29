Shriram Finance share price hits record high on strong Q3; should you buy?

Shares of Shriram Finance jumped over 6 percent to their record high on Monday on the back of strong show in the quarter ended December (Q3FY24). Moreover, positive reviews by various brokerages post the results also aided the sentiment.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,873.59 crore in the quarter under review versus ₹1,801.66 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, its net interest income (NII) rose 17 percent YoY to ₹5,274.91 crore as against ₹4,511.35 crore logged in the same period last year.

The stock rose as much as 6.1 percent to its record high of ₹2,448.85 apiece. The stock has now rallied 106 percent from its 52-week low of ₹1,190, hit on February 28, 2023. It has surged 87 percent in the last 1 year and almost 17 percent just in January 2024, extending gains for the 3rd straight month. Before this, the stock rose 2.3 percent in December 2023 and 6.7 percent in November 2023.

The firm's total assets under management also advanced 20 percent YoY to ₹2.14 lakh crore versus ₹1.77 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022, and ₹2.02 lakh crore as of September 30, 2023.

The asset quality of the NBFC also witnessed an improvement, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reducing to 5.66 percent as against 5.79 percent in the preceding September quarter. Meanwhile, its net NPAs in Q3FY24 reduced to 2.72 percent from 3.20 percent last year.

Brokerages also remained positive on the stock with up to 21 percent upside potential post the earnings on the back of strong financial performance, fair valuations, and improving asset quality.

Morgan Stanley has an "overweight" call on the stock with a target of ₹2,700, indicating an upside of 17 percent. As per MS, the pre-provisioning operating profit was 3 percent better than estimated due to robust growth in AUM. Valuation is undemanding, it added.

Meanwhile, global brokerage HSBC also has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock and raised its target price to ₹2,720 from ₹2,630. The new target price implies an 18 percent upside. The brokerage noted that the asset-financing NBFC missed its estimates by 5.5 percent on the back of high credit costs. Though operating performance came in line with the estimates, HSBC tweaked its FY24e/25e/26e EPS to -2.1 percent/+3.4 percent/+2.1 percent, reflecting higher credit costs and slightly stronger NIM estimates.

Citi, as well, has maintained a "buy" call with a target of ₹2,670, indicating an almost 16 percent upside. The brokerage stated that despite a marginally lower third-quarter PAT, the firm pleasantly surprised at the quarter-over-quarter expansion of NIM to 8.9 percent, surpassing the previous quarter by 60 basis points. This was offset by write-offs ( ₹725 crore) and expected credit loss (ECL) provisions ( ₹520 crore), leading to elevated credit costs at 2.4 percent, which was above management guidance of 2.0 percent, it added.

Domestic brokerage Centrum Broking also retained its ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,800, which implies an over 21 percent upside. Strong execution on merger synergies, improved return profile, and sector tailwinds in asset quality justify re-rating, it said.

"Shriram reported strong performance in 3QFY24 aided by strong AUM growth and healthy return profile: RoA at 3.3 percent. NIMs (on AUM) improved 10bps QoQ to 9.4 percent. Operating profits increased 6 percent QoQ (2.6 percent ahead of our estimates) while PAT increased 4 percent QoQ (in line with our estimates). Asset Quality continues to improve further. The company is evaluating various options to raise capital in its housing finance subsidiary," explained the brokerage.

