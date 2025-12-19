Mint Market
Shriram Finance share price jumps 5% to record high as MUFG to buy 20% stake: More upside ahead?

Shriram Finance share price hit the day's high of 911.35 on the BSE following the announcement, up 4.8% over its last closing price of 869.20 after it announced that MUFG will pick 20% stake for a whopping $4.4 billion.

Saloni Goel
Updated19 Dec 2025, 01:36 PM IST
Japan's ‍MUFG will pick up a 20% stake in Shriram Finance for $4.4 billion.
Shriram Finance share price: Shares of non-banking finance company (NBFC), Shriram Finance, jumped nearly 5% to hit a fresh record high on Friday, December 19, after the company informed exchanges that Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will pick up a substantial stake in the company.

Shriram Finance share price hit the day's high of 911.35 on the BSE following the announcement, up 4.8% over its last closing price of 869.20.

MUFG will buy a 20% stake in Shriram Finance for $4.4 billion ( 39,618 crore). This not only marks the largest cross-border investment in India's financial sector but also adds to the list of investments by Japanese companies in domestic lenders.

Also Read | Japan's MUFG to invest $4.4 billion for 20% stake in Shriram Finance

Earlier this year, Mizuho made a majority investment in Avendus, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp acquired a stake in Yes Bank.

The investment by MUFG will be made through a preferential issuance of equity shares, and is subject to shareholder approval, regulatory clearances and customary closing conditions, according to a statement on Friday.

The fund infusion will significantly enhance Shriram Finance's capital adequacy, strengthen its balance sheet, and provide long-term growth capital, said the company. “This collaboration is further expected to unlock synergies in technology, innovation, and customer engagement, driving sustainable growth. It will improve access to low-cost liabilities and potentially strengthen SFL’s credit ratings while aligning governance and operational practices with global best standards,” it added.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for long term: BoI to TCS — ICICI Direct picks 5 quant shares

Shriram Finance: Share price outlook

Commenting on the near-term outlook for the stock, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said, “Shriram Finance continues to show strong trend integrity after breaking out of a 57-week flat base near 717. The stock has sustained momentum, forming a fresh swing low around 817 before pushing into another breakout phase. Both the earlier base breakout and the current continuation structure project a common measured target in the 999 to 1010 zone, keeping the upside roadmap clear.”

Rising daily, weekly, and monthly moving averages remain tightly aligned and are acting as dynamic launchpads during each consolidation, while volume behaviour supports participation, and pullbacks stay shallow.

Unless the stock slips back below recent swing supports, the momentum setup remains firmly biased toward higher levels, he opined.

Also Read | Bank of Japan Rate Decision Live: BoJ raises key policy rate to 0.75%; Yen falls

So far this year, Shriram Finance share price has rallied 56% while in a year, it has gained 54%. On a longer time frame, the blue-chip NBFC stock has emerged as a multibagger, rallying 230% in three years and 342% in five years.

As of 1.30 pm, Shriram Finance share price was trading at 907.40, up 4.39% on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

