Markets
How Shriram Finance streamlined its organization structure and outperformed the market
Ananya Roy 6 min read 04 Mar 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
- With a shift towards diversification, Shriram Finance is now the second-largest NBFC in India. What is fuelling the company’s growth and helping it outpace the Nifty Financial Services index?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Shriram Finance has recently been in the news for all the right reasons. One, its fund-raising plans. After raising $1.3 billion in December, the highest offshore funding ever raised by a private Indian NBFC (non-banking financial company), the truck financier is in discussions with banks for another $250 million in offshore loans to fuel growth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less