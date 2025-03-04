While diversification had helped expand its net-interest-margin (NIM) from 6.62% in FY22 to 8.37% in FY23 and 8.84% in FY24, owing to the recent stress in retail lending, Shriram Finance has had to increase provisioning towards gold and personal loans. But thanks to the currently small (and reducing) share of these loans in its book at 5.6% and reduced coverage in all other segments, its overall stage 3 coverage ratio has fallen. Gross NPA for the quarter came in at 5.38%, lower than 5.66% in the year-ago period. As a result, the loan losses and provisioning costs grew by only 6.1% year-over-year, thereby supporting the bottom line.