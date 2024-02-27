Shriram Finance share price tanks 7% ahead of investors meet
Shriram Finance has fixed investors' meeting on 29th February 2024
Stock market today: Shriram Finance shares have been under sell-off heat since the early morning session. Shriram Finance share price today opened downside and went on to touch an intraday low of ₹2,257 per share level, clocking more than a 7 percent dip against its previous close of ₹2,485 apiece on NSE. The financial stock has been falling ahead of the investors' meet and the company management. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) has informed Indian stock market exchanges that the company management is meeting with the investors on 29th February 2024.
