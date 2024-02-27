Shriram Finance share price tanks 7% ahead of investors meet

Stock market today: Shriram Finance shares have been under sell-off heat since the early morning session. Shriram Finance share price today opened downside and went on to touch an intraday low of ₹2,257 per share level, clocking more than a 7 percent dip against its previous close of ₹2,485 apiece on NSE. The financial stock has been falling ahead of the investors' meet and the company management. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) has informed Indian stock market exchanges that the company management is meeting with the investors on 29th February 2024.

Shriram Finance informed Indian bourses about the investors' meeting saying, "This is to inform that Fund/ Analysts/ Institutional Investor/ Broker/Broker Conference, meetings are scheduled to be held on February 29, 2024, which will be attended by the senior management/ management personnel of the Company. The discussion will be based on Q3 FY 2024 investor update/presentation and public domain disclosures. In accordance with the said Regulation(s), please find below the detail of scheduled meeting with the Fund/ Analyst/ Institutional Investor/ Broker/ Broker Conference etc. at JM Financial India Conference 2024."

Shriram Finance Ltd went on to add that the investors meeting the company board include Marshall Wace Asia Ltd, Schonfeld, SCHRODER SG, Ward Ferry Management Ltd, LionRock Capital, Natixis Investment Managers, Value Partners, Balyasny Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, and Somerset Capital-SG. All these investors are based in Singapore.

Out of these Singapore-based investors, Shriram Finance Ltd management will meet LionRock Capital, Natixis Investment Managers, and Value Partners in a group meeting meeting with Alyasny Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, and Somerset Capital-SG will be a two-on-one meeting.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

