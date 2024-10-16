Markets
Shriram Finance: Solid business, value unlocked. What’s next?
Rahul Rao 7 min read 16 Oct 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Summary
- After unlocking value with a strategic reset, Shriram Finance faces new challenges—can it sustain the momentum?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Shriram Finance has seen stellar growth, with its stock up 2.6x since April 2023, translating to a remarkable 91% CAGR. Zoom out further, and the numbers remain solid: 3.9x since October 2014, clocking a 14.7% CAGR.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less