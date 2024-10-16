Shriram Finance: Solid business, value unlocked. What’s next?

With an AUM of ₹2.47 trillion as of Q1 FY25, 62% of Shriram’s loans are concentrated in vehicle financing. Of that, 44% is CVs and 18% in passenger vehicles. MSMEs account for another 11.3%. This means 73% of its AUM remains tied to cyclical segments—those that fluctuate with economic activity. While the company has become more resilient post-merger, this cyclical exposure still poses risks during economic slowdowns, potentially keeping earnings flat or even declining for extended periods.