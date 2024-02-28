Shriram Finance to be included in Nifty50, UPL excluded — check full list here
Shriram Finance to be included in Nifty50, UPL excluded, as per NSE data revealed on Wednesday.
The National Stock Exchange announced on Wednesday that Shriram Finance Ltd will replace UPL Ltd in the benchmark Nifty50 index, effective from March 28. This change comes as UPL has been excluded from the Nifty50 index following its removal from the Nifty 100 index.
