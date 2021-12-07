Shriram Properties IPO: GMP, price, other details. Should you apply?

- Shriram Properties IPO subscribe or not: Speaking on Shriram Properties IPO; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlisteArena.com said, "Primary market will continue to remain busy as cluster of IPOs are all set to open for subscription including a south based real estate player Shriram Properties. The company mainly focuses in key cities of south i.e. Chennai and Bengaluru targeting mid-market and affordable housing categories. On the operational front, revenues have been on a downward trajectory and the company posted losses from last two years. The issue is priced over 2x to its book value. The pricing looks on moderate side but low promoters holding, losses and correction in broader indices may make hit investors' sentiment."