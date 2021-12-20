Shriram Properties shares list at discount. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Shriram Properties shares made a weak debut on Dalal Street today as the real estate issue opened at ₹90 per share, which is around 23.70 per cent lower from its upper price band of ₹118 per equity share. After RateGain Travel Technologies shares, this is second listing at discount in less than a week time. According to stock market experts, aggressive investors can hold the counter for long-term whereas short-term investors should hold the counter with stop loss at ₹80 and exit position on any rebound in the counter.

Speaking on Shriram Properties share price outlook; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Weak listing of Shriram Properties shares can be attributed to weak global cues caused by the rising Omicron cases in India and overseas. But, the public issue was high priced that led to higher valuations of the company compared to its peers like Godrej Properties, Sobha, etc. My suggestion to investors is to exit on any possible rebound and look at other options like Godrej Properties and Sobha."

Echoing with Ravi Singhal's views; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, “The public issue got listed at ₹90 apiece on NSE, which is a 23.73 per cent discount to the issue price of ₹118. Investors who are aggressive in their investing can hold the stock for the long term while short-term investors should take a stop loss of ₹80 on a closing basis."

However, listing at around 23.70 per cent discount, the real estate stock made some recovery and made intraday high of ₹106.40 per share levels on NSE. Shriram Properties share price is currently trading at ₹100.05 levels on NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

