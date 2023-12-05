Shriram Properties shares rise over 7% today, here’s why
The shares recorded a substantial surge following a block deal that involved 16.80 million shares, equivalent to a 10 percent stake in the company, with a total value of ₹214 crore.
The shares of Shriram Properties rose nearly 6.68% to ₹126.95 apiece on Tuesday’s trading session. At 15:10 IST, the stock surged 10.63%, an intraday high to ₹128.50 per share on December 5.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started