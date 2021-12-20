Shriram Properties stock tanks at listing

The geographic concentration of Shriram Properties could be a cause for concern for investors, ICICI Direct said in a note ahead of the IPO. “Shriram Properties’ real estate development activities are geographically concentrated in Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Coimbatore in south India. As of 30 September 2021, 24 ongoing projects, four projects under development and 4 forthcoming projects, representing 77.91% of estimated saleable area for ongoing projects, projects under development and forthcoming projects, are located in south India. With higher concentration of business in south India, Shriram Properties’ performance may be impacted in case of slowdown or any uncertain events in the real estate market," the brokerage said.