Shriram Transport board to consider interim dividend, fund raising on 24 Dec

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 24, 2022, to inter-alia consider: 1. the recommendation of Interim Dividend for Financial year 2022-23. For the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend, if so approved by the Board of Directors, the “Record Date" will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023. 2. review of resource mobilization plan for raising of funds involving issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures on private placement basis and other methods of borrowing in ordinary course of business and passing necessary resolutions seeking shareholders' approval thereto through postal ballot and/or at Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company."