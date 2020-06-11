MUMBAI: Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company fell 4.8% on Thursday after it reported a 70% year-on-year slump in its March quarter net profit to ₹223.38 crore.

At 0230 pm, the stock was at ₹629.40 down nearly 1% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was down 1.9% at 33604.72.

Total income during the March quarter grew 7.5% to ₹4,173.04 crore from ₹3,883.38 crore in the year-ago period .

Analysts at Emkay Financial said, "Out of 1,758 branches of the company, 18 branches are in containment zones, while the rest are fully functional. The business has picked up in the rural markets also due to the harvest season. In spite of the moratorium, the company has been able to collect from 84% of the borrowers in March, 23% in April and 52% in May. The stock is trading at 0.7 times FY2022E price adjusted book value and 5.1 times FY2022E Price earnings". The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

"The company has used relevant indicators of moratorium, considering various measures taken by government and other authorities along with an estimation of potential stress on probability of defaults and loss given defaults due to covid-19 situation. It has made additional expected credit loss provision of ₹909.64 crore on account of covid-19 impact in the financial statement", the non-bank lender said in a release.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were the lowest in last five quarters at 8.37% for the March quarter against 8.78% in the December quarter. As of March, the company’s gross stage 3 loans saw a slight decline to 8.5% of loans.

The board has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year 2019-20 in order to conserve cash resources to face challenges and contingencies created by covid-19.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said, "The company has diversified into newer borrowing sources like retail non convertible debentures and external commercial borrowings (ECB). The share of ECBs in total borrowings has increased meaningfully from 6% to 18% year-on-year. On the asset quality front, the company has done a good job of reducing the gross non performing loans ratio over the past two quarters". The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

Shriram Transport Finance Company, the flagship company of the Shriram group, has significant presence in consumer finance, life insurance, general insurance, stock broking and distribution businesses.

