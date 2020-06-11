Shriram Transport slumps 5% on weak March quarter performance

Analysts at Emkay Financial said, "Out of 1,758 branches of the company, 18 branches are in containment zones, while the rest are fully functional. The business has picked up in the rural markets also due to the harvest season. In spite of the moratorium, the company has been able to collect from 84% of the borrowers in March, 23% in April and 52% in May. The stock is trading at 0.7 times FY2022E price adjusted book value and 5.1 times FY2022E Price earnings". The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.