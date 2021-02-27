Shyam Metalics files DRHP for 1107 crore via IPO

Shyam Metalics said it is also in the process of increasing the existing capacities of manufacturing plants and captive power plants, which is expected to increase aggregate installed metal capacity from 5.71 MTPA, as of December, to 11.60 MTPA and captive power plants aggregate installed capacity from 227 MW to 357 MW. These proposed expansions are expected to become operational between fiscal 2022 and 2025.