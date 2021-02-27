Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Shyam Metalics files DRHP for 1107 crore via IPO
The proceeds from the issue will be used to repay up to 657 crore debt of the company and its arm SSPL.. Photo: iStockphoto

Shyam Metalics files DRHP for 1107 crore via IPO

2 min read . 10:43 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The offer comprises a fresh issue of 657 crore and an offer for sale of up to 450 crore. It may decide to undertake a pre-IPO placement of Rs250 crore subject to consultation with merchant bankers

Mumbai: Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise nearly 1107 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

Mumbai: Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise nearly 1107 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The offer comprises a fresh issue of 657 crore and an offer for sale of up to 450 crore. It may decide to undertake a pre-IPO placement of Rs250 crore subject to consultation with merchant bankers, the DRHP said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The offer comprises a fresh issue of 657 crore and an offer for sale of up to 450 crore. It may decide to undertake a pre-IPO placement of Rs250 crore subject to consultation with merchant bankers, the DRHP said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The proceeds from the issue will be used to repay up to 657 crore debt of the company and its arm SSPL.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, JM Financial and SBI Capital are the lead managers to the issue.

As of December 2020, the integrated metal producing company had a standalone debt of 381.12 crore, while SSPL had a debt of 398.60 crore. Consolidated debt of Shyam Metallics for the period stood at 886.29 crore.

For the nine month ended December 2020, Shyam Metalics reported a revenue of 3933.08 crore against 3283.09 crore. Net income for the period was at 456.32 crore versus 260.36 crore a year ago.

Shyam Metalics is based in Kolkata and is focussed on long steel products and ferro alloys.

The firm currently operates three manufacturing plants that are located at Sambalpur in Odisha, and Jamuria and Mangalpur in West Bengal. As of December, 2020, the aggregate installed metal capacity of its manufacturing plants was 5.71 million tonne per annum. Its manufacturing plants also include captive power plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 227 MW.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Shyam Metalics said it is also in the process of increasing the existing capacities of manufacturing plants and captive power plants, which is expected to increase aggregate installed metal capacity from 5.71 MTPA, as of December, to 11.60 MTPA and captive power plants aggregate installed capacity from 227 MW to 357 MW. These proposed expansions are expected to become operational between fiscal 2022 and 2025.

The firm is also in the process of commissioning an aluminium foil rolling mill at Pakuria in West Bengal with a proposed installed capacity of 0.04 MTPA, which is expected to become operational in fiscal 2022.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.