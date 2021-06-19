Shyam Metalics IPO: Here's how to check allotment status online

Shyam Metalics IPO: After oversubscription of 121.43 times, bidders of Shyam Metalics public issue are eagerly waiting for the Shyam Metalics IPO allotment as the date of allotment (June 21) is fast approaching. According to market observers, Shyma Metalics IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹135, which is good news from bidders and promoters perspective. So, bidders would definitely want their name in the list of allotees once Shyam Metalics IPO allotment is announced. For such bidders, it's advisable to go for Shyam Metalics IPO allotment status check online by logging in at the website of the official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited. One can also check IP allotment status at the BSE website.

Shyam Metalics IPO allotment status check

To check issue allotment status, a bidder needs to log in at the direct link of the official registrar KFintech private Limited website — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ or at this direct link of BSE — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Bidders are advised to login at these given websites on Shyam Metalics IPO allotment date 21st June 2021 once the issue allotment is announced.

How to check Shyam Metalics IPO allotment at KFintech website

1] Login at the direct link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select IPO;

3] Select query by Application No or DPID or Client ID or PAN. Suppose you select Application No;

4] Select application type;

5] Enter your application number;

6] Enter captcha code; and

7] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on your computer monitor or on Smartphone screen.

How to check Shyam Metalics IPO allotment at BSE website

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity';

3] select Shyam Metalics in the 'Issue Name';

4] Enter your application number;

5] Enter PAN number;

6] Tick at 'I'm not a robot; and

7] Click at 'Search.'

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on your computer monitor or on Smartphone screen.

Shyam Metalics IPO will be listed at both NSE (national Stock Exchange) andd BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) on 24th June 2021.

