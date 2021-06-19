Shyam Metalics IPO: Here's how to check allotment status online

Shyam Metalics IPO: After oversubscription of 121.43 times, bidders of Shyam Metalics public issue are eagerly waiting for the Shyam Metalics IPO allotment as the date of allotment (June 21) is fast approaching. According to market observers, Shyma Metalics IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹135, which is good news from bidders and promoters perspective. So, bidders would definitely want their name in the list of allotees once Shyam Metalics IPO allotment is announced. For such bidders, it's advisable to go for Shyam Metalics IPO allotment status check online by logging in at the website of the official registrar of the IPO — KFintech Private Limited. One can also check IP allotment status at the BSE website.