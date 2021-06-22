Shyam Metalics shares' post-allotment GMP suggests strong listing

Speaking on what GMP means for any IPO Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "GMP means expected listing premium that market is expecting from the public issue. The GMP of an IPO simply means listing of the IPO above its offered price. However, it is completely unofficial and it keeps on changing on day to day basis. So, it's better to look at the fundamentals of the IPO too."

