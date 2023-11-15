Shyam Metalics: Up 56% from its IPO price, ICICI Securities sees another sharp rise in the metal stock; here's why
ICICI Securities retains 'buy' recommendation on Shyam Metalics and Energy with a target price of ₹690, indicating a 45% upside.
Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities, in its latest report, has retained its 'buy' recommendation on Shyam Metalics and Energy (SMEL), a leading integrated metal producer with an unchanged target price of ₹690 apiece, indicating an upside of 45%.
